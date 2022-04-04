Zendaya shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Zendaya, one of the stars that make up the female cast of the successful youth series ‘Euphoria’ offered an interview to The Cut magazine, in which they spoke at length about their characters.

Zendaya, who has given life to Rue, who is one of the main characters of the American series, revealed that the role of the young drug addict lives inside her in a very strange way. “She lives in me in a strange way. I don’t have to go looking for her,” she confesses about the feeling she says she has never had with another character.

Zendaya posing. Source: Instagram Zendaya.

In the second season, the character of Zendaya she tries to convince herself that she can be a functional drug addict. “It’s clear that she falls apart pretty quickly,” says the 25-year-old actress and singer.

The approach of the also model Zendaya in this season was to wonder how far the viewer’s empathy with his character could go. “How far can she go without us stopping loving her, cheering her on, and seeing her as a human being who deserves our love?”

Zendaya posing. Source: Instagram Zendaya.

Where without a doubt they must love her Zendaya It is behind the cameras, precisely on social networks, where the young woman born in California dazzles her more than 129 million followers. With the last photo shoot that she did, she stole the eyes of many of them. And it is that with three photographs where she is wearing a turquoise dress and a small handbag of the same color, she harvests about 9 million likes.