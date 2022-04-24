Zendaya signs up for the ‘bob’ haircut

12 trendy hairstyles that prove that straight hair is anything but boring.

The second season of ‘Euphoria’ may be over, but that doesn’t mean our obsession with its lead, Zendaya, has. While Rue has the power to make us want to wear Converse all the time, it’s Zendaya herself who has become a major source of hair and makeup inspiration.

The actress is always experimenting with new looks, like when she showed us how good honey-toned curls look on her, or that other time she got the eyeliner our early 2000s selves would die for. copy.

This Wednesday, Zendaya attended an event for ‘Euphoria’, her series, organized by HBO Max at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles (California). The actress said goodbye (temporarily) to her curly locks and sported her slicked-back locks, proving to us that wet-look hair can be incredibly sophisticated.

Zendaya’s hair was collected in a false ‘bob’, Which confirms what we already knew: this hairstyle is one of the most trending in 2022. Yes, we love this hair style that the actress wears, although we can’t help but see how well that sophisticated gray suit suits her. A ‘look’ that she combined with a silver smoky and a simple black eyeliner.

amy susmanGetty Images

amy susmanGetty Images

As fans of Zendaya’s Instagram, we’re disappointed we haven’t found the team behind this iconic hairstyle, but you can be sure we’ll spend the rest of the day scrolling through Instagram trying to find the answer.

We get paid for that, right?

Laura Capon

Senior Fashion & Beauty Writer

Laura writes about everything beauty and fashion related for Cosmopolitan UK and specialties in makeup, plus-size fashion and the world of YouTube.

