Zendaya skips the Met Gala 2022… Alexander Skarsgard kept her thong from “The Northman”

April 22, 2022

Zendaya will not be at the MET Gala 2022

Zendaya announced it: she will not be going to the Met Gala this year. The actress was already not present during the 2021 edition, and she will therefore still not be there for the 2022 edition. And the star’s excuse, once again, is all found: she has too many work.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will work. The girl has to work and make movies, so I wish everyone the best. I’m going to go play some tennis, me, ”she confided in the show Extra.

Zendaya is currently shooting the movie Challengers, who is actually interested… in the world of tennis! The Met Gala will take place this year on May 2.

Alexander Skarsgard kept his thong from “The Northman”

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a daughter

Big news for Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata: the couple are expecting a baby girl. And since good news never comes alone, the star of mandy also revealed the name of the baby, already chosen. A first name inspired by his “favorite song of all time”, Across the Universe of the Beatles, and by his father, August Coppola.

“Her name will be Lennon August. I’ll call him Lenny for short,” he announced in the Kelly Clarkson Show, very enthusiastic. And to conclude: “I am very excited, it will be the greatest adventure of my life”.

Nicolas Cage already has two children, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16.