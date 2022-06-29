Zendaya sometimes feels “a little silly” being an actress. look at the reason

In a silver sequined dress, Zendaya surprised with a magazine cover “Vogue” Italy, in which she talked about herself, her relationship with fans, fashion and her work as an actress, a profession that sometimes makes her feel “a little silly”.

The “Euphoria” star, 25, explained that the reason he sometimes feels that wayit is because “at the end of the day it is about making a living pretending to be someone else”.

Zendaya wore a silver sequined dress from Valentino’s couture collection for the shoot, which she paired with luxurious Bulgari jewelry and dazzling purple makeup, which highlighted her beauty.

Regarding her relationship with fans, she assured that although she is a well-known actress in the entertainment world, her fans really understand that she is also human and give her space. “They are respectful of boundaries and things that I choose to keep a little more private and to myself.”

The actress, who began her career on the Disney Channel at age 14 alongside Bella Thorne as “Rocky Blue” on “Shake It Up,” said she try not to think too much about your work being recognized with awards like the TV Emmys, because then “it gets to be nerve-wracking and scary and then comes the pressure to do it the right way.”

Despite what fame brings, she is grateful to be in the position she is in, as it is also the result of years of struggle by many women “especially black women of the past; So with each new thing I learn, I hope it will be easier for the next person.”

Zendaya admitted that “sometimes” she feels “a bit silly” as an actress, because “it is as if I made a living pretending”he joked. “Being an actress may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories I am telling and the reasons behind them”

“Especially recently with Euphoria, a lot of people have reached out and shared their experiences of connecting with her, in the sense of loss, addiction, grief or mental illness and their struggles with that,” she said.

She noted that her latest role as “Rue,” a teen with addiction problems in “Euphoria” and other characters with powerful stories gives her “purpose.”

