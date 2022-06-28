Zendaya sometimes feels “a little silly” for being an actress

In a silver sequined dress, Zendaya surprised with a cover of the magazine “Vogue” Italy, in which she talked about herself, her relationship with fans, fashion and her work as an actress, a profession that sometimes makes her feel “a bit silly”.

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star explained that the reason she sometimes feels that way is because “At the end of the day, it’s about making a living pretending to be someone else,” quoted X time.

Zendaya wore a silver sequin dress from the couture collection of valentine for the shoot, which she paired with luxurious Bulgari jewelry and dazzling purple makeup, which highlighted her beauty.

Regarding her relationship with fans, she assured that despite the fact that she is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment, her fans really understand that she is human too and give her space.

“They are respectful of boundaries and things that I choose to keep a little more private and to myself,” he added.

The actress, who began her career on the Disney Channel at the age of 14 with Bella Thorne like “Rocky Blue” on “Shake It Up,” he said he tries not to think too much about his work being recognized with awards like the TV Emmys, because after “It can get nerve-wracking and scary and then there’s the pressure to do it the right way.”

Regardless of what fame brings,e feels grateful to be in the position she is in, because it is also the result of years of struggle by many women “especially black women of the past; So with each new thing I learn, I hope it will be easier for the next person.”

Zendaya admitted that “sometimes” she feels “a little silly” as an actress, because “it’s like I make a living by pretending,” she joked. “Being an actress may seem ridiculous, but then I remember the stories I’m telling and the reasons behind them.”

“Especially recently with Euphoria, a lot of people have reached out and shared their experiences of connecting with her, in the sense of loss, addiction, grief or mental illness and their struggles with that,” she said.

She noted that her latest role as “Rue,” a teenager with addiction problems in “Euphoria” and other characters with powerful stories gives her “purpose,” reported Tiempo X.