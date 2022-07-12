Zendaya, soon behind the camera?

Zendaya has hinted that she will be directing a third season episode of “Euphoria.”

Zendaya has more than one string to her bow. The 25-year-old actress revealed to ‘Vogue Italia’ that she could direct an episode of the third season of ‘Euphoria’. “Actually, I was supposed to direct Season 2 Episode 6. [intitulé «Mille petits arbres de sang», ndlr], but I had to play in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately I couldn’t do it. I wanted to take the time to do it the right way”, she first explained, before adding: “So next season probably”. The third season of “Euphoria” was announced last February, a few weeks before the broadcast of the last episode of season 2.

If the project materializes, it will be the first project behind the camera of the actress. In December 2021, the companion of Tom Holland had also entrusted to “Collider” that she wanted to become a director: “The idea of ​​​​trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not playing, I’m just here trying to learn.

If the first season was a huge success, the second part was a triumph. “Variety” had revealed that viewership for season 2 increased by 100% overall compared to season 1. The series went from around 6 million views per episode to 13 million. Co-produced by rapper Drake, “Euphoria” tells the story of Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict, and her friends, played by Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi and Maude Apatow, navigating between alcohol, sex, drugs and identity quest.