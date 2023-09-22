Zendaya Sparks Engagement Rumors With Big Ring, But There’s a Catch

Zendaya’s recent Instagram post left fans wondering if she and Tom Holland are engaged. The 27-year-old actress shared a selfie in which she was wearing a huge ring on her right finger, reports USMagazine. Speculation about a possible engagement quickly spread among fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland.

However, Zendaya addressed the rumors by laughing off the engagement speculation in a subsequent Instagram Story video. “I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted this for my hat… like, you guys, not for the ring on my right finger. Seriously, do you think I’m going to drop a deuce just like that? “How?!” he said in the video.

Zendaya on Instagram Stories 😭 pic.twitter.com/5j4yboMham – Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) 22 September 2023

To further clarify the situation, Zendaya reposted a full body shot of the original photo and wrote, “Let me bring the full body back so you all can relax.” In the photo, Zendaya can be seen wearing a Golden State Warriors hat.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been very private about their relationship. They first met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, but kept their romance out of the public eye for years, often denying that they were more than friends. It wasn’t until July 2021, when photographers caught them sharing a kiss in Holland’s car during a trip to Los Angeles, that their relationship went public.

Addressing the challenges of fame and privacy, Holland said in a 2021 interview with GQ, “One downside of our fame is that privacy is no longer really under our control, and there’s a moment you think that The Other is between two people who love each other “The Other is now a moment that is shared with the whole world.”

Despite engagement rumors being dispelled, fans of the couple continue to watch their relationship with great interest.