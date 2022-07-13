Zendaya, Stranger Things and more: check the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Zendaya made history by being the youngest actress to be nominated for an Emmy Award twice. HBO.

July 12, 2022 12:14 p.m.

Two months after celebrating a new edition of the most important ceremony on North American television, this Tuesday all the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced.

In a broadcast made on social networks, the main list of those who will seek to keep the award was released. Among them is Zendaya, who will seek to keep the statuette again, becoming the youngest actress to be nominated twice.

One of the most competitive categories will be Best Drama Series, where Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets compete.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards

BEST VARIETY PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Travor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazon Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The Voice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae by Insecure

Jean Smart by Hacks

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac for Scenes of a Marriage

Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Himesh Patel for Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Toni Collette for The Staircase

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Lily James by Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson for Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

BEST LIMITED SERIES

dopesick

The Dropout

Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozarks

Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Zendaya by Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES DRAMA

Jason Bateman for Ozarks

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Jeremy Strong for Succession

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets