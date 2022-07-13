Zendaya, Stranger Things and more: check the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards
Two months after celebrating a new edition of the most important ceremony on North American television, this Tuesday all the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced.
In a broadcast made on social networks, the main list of those who will seek to keep the award was released. Among them is Zendaya, who will seek to keep the statuette again, becoming the youngest actress to be nominated twice.
One of the most competitive categories will be Best Drama Series, where Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets compete.
The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards
BEST VARIETY PROGRAM
The Daily Show with Travor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazon Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
top-chef
The Voice
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning for The Great
Issa Rae by Insecure
Jean Smart by Hacks
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover for Atlanta
Bill Hader for Barry
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Colin Firth for The Staircase
Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac for Scenes of a Marriage
Michael Keaton for Dopesick
Himesh Patel for Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Toni Collette for The Staircase
Julia Garner for Inventing Anna
Lily James by Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson for Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley for Maid
Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
BEST LIMITED SERIES
dopesick
The Dropout
Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Laura Linney for Ozarks
Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
Zendaya by Euphoria
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES DRAMA
Jason Bateman for Ozarks
Brian Cox for Succession
Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
Adam Scott for Severance
Jeremy Strong for Succession
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
severity
Squid Game
stranger things
Succession
yellowjackets