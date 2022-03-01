Zendaya stuns in Old Hollywood style at the NAACP Awards

EFE Latam Videos

Hitmen hide the bodies of “shot” after attack at a funeral

Morelia (Mexico), Feb 28 (EFE) .- The authorities of the western Mexican state of Michoacán are looking for a group of hit men who “apparently shot” a dozen people and hid their bodies after the funeral of the mother of an alleged drug trafficker , in the town of San José de Gracia. Adrián López Solís, attorney general of Michoacán, reported that there is evidence to confirm that among the possible victims is the alleged drug trafficker Alejandro GB, alias “El Pelón”, whose mother was the funeral that was held on a street in the downtown area of San José de Gracia, in the municipality of Marcos Castellanos. The prosecutor explained that “El Pelón” had a long criminal history in Michoacán and that for a short time he was part of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), as manager of illicit operations in the neighboring state of Colima. Testimonies and videos broadcast on social networks allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to establish that “El Pelón” was shot to death, as were several civilians who were “shot” at the wall of a house, at the hands of a rival cartel with which he had old relationships. grudges Experts from the Prosecutor’s Office also discovered that the assailants used a small electric pressure washer to remove blood and evidence at the crime scene. Subsequently, the body of “El Pelón” and several other people were taken away in several vans, the exact number of which is unknown as the bodies were not found. “Upon arrival at the scene of the events, the victims were not located, however, it was detected that the floor had just been washed, in addition a bag was located that contained remains of brain mass that was packed for analysis, and another that contained containers of cleaning products,” explained prosecutor López Solís. He added that a hundred percussion cartridges from firearms of calibers 9 millimeters, 7.62 -Cuerno de Chivo-, 5.56 and 45 millimeters were collected at the scene. The prosecutor also specified that the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection, of the Federal government, sent a support team to San José de Gracia that joins the investigative tasks of the FGE, with the support of the Ministry of National Defense, of the National Guard and the State Police. So far, no arrests. The Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that it is investigating three Municipal Police officers who guarded the City Hall, three blocks from the attack, and who did not ask for support from other security services. The Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), La Nueva Familia Michoacana and Los Caballeros Templarios cartels operate in San José de Gracia, who fight to control illicit activities in the region through blood and fire. Several local media described the alleged execution of a total of 17 people as a massacre on Sunday, as seen in the images broadcast on social networks. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured this Monday that what happened is being investigated because there were several unknowns since the bodies were not found. López Obrador confirmed that two vehicles had been found that were used to commit the attack, as well as shell casings, some bags with human remains, blood stains, but there was no trace of the bodies. In 2021, Michoacán ranked third nationally in terms of the absolute number of intentional homicides, with 2,732 murders, according to official government figures. Mexico registered 33,308 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under the mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020. (c) Agencia EFE