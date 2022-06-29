Zendaya sublime for a sexy shoot: the photos revealed

Zendaya is the icon of a generation. That’s a fact. Its name slaps like a luxury brand, it is adored by young people, its heart swings between arty series and gleaming blockbuster, it forms a power couple with Tom Holland. No wonder, then, that it has become in the space of three short years the darling of fashion and specialized magazines. Today it’s Vogue Italia who rolls out the red carpet for her and a brilliant photoshoot that crucifies her under the flashes.

Zendaya for Vogue Italia. ✨ pic.twitter.com/R4SkOFmXXu — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 28, 2022

The two photos, of course relayed on social networks, including Twitter, highlight the actress in sexy poses embellished with visual effects and other artistic blurs. In one of the two photos, Zendaya looks like a Josephine Bakertimeless icon and music hall star of the 1930s. The young actress represents in 2022 the empowerment of young black women in the American entertainment industry. The duality of the photos shared on the Internet perfectly symbolizes the two violins of Ingres de Zendaya.

Zendaya, fashion icon and movie star

Who would have thought that Zendaya, a little starlet made in Disney Channel, would become in less than ten years both a must-have fashion icon and an beloved movie star. In 2010, the young woman was revealed by shake it upa production bubble gum as the Disney TV channel knows so well how to produce. A few years later, she spends a head in yet another reboot of Spiderman without really making an impression. If not that she breaks the image of stooge in love with Peter Parker, Mary Jane, in the adaptation of the iconic comics. It took until 2019 for the actress to reveal herself to the world in the drama series Euphoria on HBO. Zendaya delivers a performance on the tightrope, half-depressive half-narcissistic heroine, addicted to drugs and gunned down by the death of her father. After the first season, Zendaya’s name was on everyone’s lips, from longtime fans to seasoned film critics. It is the revelation, the role of a lifetime. Since then, everything has accelerated. She has become the face of a generation, has been validated by Beyonce, his life is scrutinized and then dissected on social networks constantly. .. Today Zendaya is unquestionably the Marilyn Monroe of Generation Z.