Zendaya suffers a domestic accident that takes her to the hospital: “That’s why I don’t cook”

Despite the fact that Zendaya is quite jealous of her private life, from time to time, the actress decides to show some anecdotes that happen to her on a daily basis. This week, the artist, she shared on her social network Instagram that she had to go to the emergency room due to a mishap in the kitchen in which she had cut her finger. Her post was accompanied by the phrase: “You see now…this is why I don’t cook”

to the actress they had to sew several stitches on his fingerhowever, we can see that she has taken it with humor in her next post where she is seen accompanied by her assistant and friend Darnell Appling who would later comment: “Dear God, help me keep this little elf safe because she is very clumsy “.

The interpreter of dunes has been making small updates about the state of his finger through social networks in the most humorous way possible about the small mishap he had just suffered in the kitchen, conveying to his fans the peace of mind that, despite the cut, everything is fine.

A good time for Zendaya

It is undeniable that Zendaya have a good time professionally. The Serie euphoria It continues to be a success and has been renewed for one more season, in addition to having been awarded at the Emmy Awards. Specifically, Zendaya won in 2020 for her role as Rue, an award for Best Drama Actress, being the youngest performer to achieve it.

It is not the only record that the interpreter breaks in these awards. Of the 16 nominations for euphoria This year, Zendaya has 3 nominations: Award for Best Actress again for her role as Rue, Emmy for Best Original Song since she participates in the composition of two themes of the series (You Who Cannot See and Think Of Those Who Can) and award for the best production where, being the youngest actress in history to be nominated for this category.

Despite the small domestic accidents she may face, Zendaya stay focused on your work. Predictably in 2023 we will be able to see the two productions in which it is currently reversed: Challengers by Luca Guadagnino and The Second Part of dunes by Dennis Villenueve.