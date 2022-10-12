Zendaya takes risks and wins with her look at the Oscars 2022

If there is one thing that Zendaya does well, is to choose a look. After an amazing dress at the pre-party oscars 2022appeared at the award ceremony with another look that surprised.

This time, the star of the Dune tape, Zendaya, he broke with convention and wore a button-down silk shirt, cropped to just below the bust. She paired the casual top with a gorgeous silver sequined skirt with a long train. Both were from Valentino Haute Couture, as was her shoe. A bunch of Bulgari diamond snake bracelets graced her arms, and a matching diamond-studded necklace completed her look.

Zendaya’s look at the Oscars 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beauty-wise, Zendaya’s signature glowing skin was present and she had a hint of silver eyeshadow accenting her eyes to match the skirt. Her curls were parted from her face in a classic updo.

“For Zendaya’s look at the Oscars, we decided to go with this soft updo because we thought it was so glamorous and Hollywood,” said her stylist Antoinette Hill, who used Hidden Crown, JOICO and TRESemmé products for the look. ‘It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.’

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Zendaya has worn a number of iconic looks lately, with one of our favorites being an effortless black shirt dress on a date with boyfriend Tom Holland. In an interview with GQ in November 2021, Holland opened up about his decision to keep his relationship with Zendaya private: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is not really in our control anymore, and one moment you think that it is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world,’ he said.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Zendaya and Tom Holland had moved in together. According to the Mirror, the couple found a six-bedroom house about six kilometers from his hometown in the UK. ‘They are delighted with the property and getting their first home together,’ a source said. ‘They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is delighted with them’.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.