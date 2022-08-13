Zendaya talks about her time as a producer of Euphoria

Digital Millennium

Zendaya served as the executive producer of Euphoria beginning in the second season.giving him a place behind the scenes and in the decisions of the series, ensuring that Sam Levinson made him feel a place “safe enough to speak”.

Euphoria Season 2 Earned 16 Emmy Nominations This Yearincluding one for the performance of Zendaya, who stops the portal The Hollywood Reporter She talked about what it was like to make the move to executive producer and what she hopes to see in season three.

Her time as a producer

Zendaya commented that from the first season Sam Levinson gave her a space in the creative area and that she learned a lot for the second and the intermediate episodes for “come out of the shell of an actress”:

“The show has allowed me to come out of my shell as an actress, but also behind the camera, to be in a place where there are no bad ideas and you feel safe enough to speak up and say, ‘Hey, what if we try this? ‘”.

Also commented that being a producer acquired more responsibilities and in that it implied removing the shyness when expressing his ideas for the series:

“Personally, I’m very self-critical, but I’m also very shy sometimes, so I won’t say anything. But here, I have my own responsibilities. I’m there every step of the way, even during editing, and that’s very, very special. You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everyone is different in the way they choose to produce.”

Regarding the third season, the actress commented that she has many plans for the main characters and explore his side outside of school.

“I want to see what Rue looks like on her path to sobriety, how chaotic it might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they’re out of high school and what kind of people they want to be.”

Zendaya assured that she feels very proud of what was the second season since she was able to immerse herself in other characters in a deeper sense and expressed his desire to do it for the third season and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have it.

