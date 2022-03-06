Zendaya teaches us how to wear a masculine suit in a sophisticated way – New Woman

If you are looking for an example to follow when it comes to fashion, definitely Zendaya is the right girl to take into account.

The young actress has become a fashion icon in a very short time. for his exquisite and diverse taste when it comes to dressing.

In this case, the co-star of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” demonstrated how to wear a male suit in a sophisticated and perfect way.

Zendaya drives her fans crazy with her new look

A few days ago, the actress posted on her official Instagram account a series of photographs in the company of the main cast of “Euphoria”, the series that earned him an Emmy Award in 2020.

The fans were delighted with the snapshots, not only because they were the actors of the HBO series, but also because of the iIncredible look with a masculine suit that “Rue” showed with pride and determination.

Wide lapel blazer and oversized shirt with side slit maxi skirt and high heelsthis was one of the intrepid combinations that Zendaya used in her photo shoot.

Zendaya Instagram @zendaya

In another image you can detail only the use of the oversize blazer with a side cut miniskirt, demonstrating its sensuality and splendor.

Zendaya Instagram @zendaya

A very “euphoric” photo session

In the snapshots, the participation of the main cast of the famous youth series that just concluded its second season a few days ago.

Alexa Demie (Maddy), Sydney Sweeney (Cassy), Barbei Ferreira (Kat) and Maude Apatow (Lexi) were the ones who complemented the photo shoot.

However, the most attractive thing for fans of the HBO production was the duo between Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, who interpret the most colorful romance of “Euphoria” with their characters “Rue” and “Jules” respectively.

Said session was almost a mirror of what the plot presented between these two protagonists during each episode through clothing.

Hunter with a very feminine and attractive look made up of a top with a “V” neckline with shoulder pads, floral maxi skirt and high boots and Zendaya with her androgynous and sophisticated stylebecause in the series he usually wears more casual and relaxed outfits.

The support of all the fans was immediate, since the publication of the actress accumulates more than 13 millions of likes and thousands of positive comments.

It’s time you too follow Zendaya’s example to achieve bold combinations with masculine outfits while still looking elegant and sophisticated.