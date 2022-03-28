Zendaya teaches us how to wear the tailored suit with flared pants to go to the office

Zendaya confirms that she is one of our favorite style and fashion gurus, since she recently modeled a tailored suit with elephant-leg pants that has already stole thousands of sighs, so get inspired by her proposal that will look incredible in your day to day life. Go to the office. We love how this executive vibe looks!

Just when we thought we knew the best of the ‘Euphoria’ star’s wardrobe, she surprises us wearing one of this season’s favorite trends; the full suits in her oversize version, so dare to wear this outfit that will flatter your silhouette.

Zendaya teaches us how to wear the tailored suit with elephant leg pants

During the party of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, the celeb surprised us with an elegant look that suggests us to use the classic combination of a jacket with formal pants, but with the cuts in trend during the coming months; wide-legged jeans and loose jackets.

Photo: AP

We love how your proposal looks, because it invites us to play with vintage garments that together provide a slim, stylized figure with a well-defined waist. We suggest adding sophisticated accessories such as a cobra or inlaid pins.

Remember that at this time of year you will find these garments in vibrant colors, prints and much lighter fabrics, so dare to wear them. You, would you model the tailored suit like Zendaya?