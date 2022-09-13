Zendaya, Ted Lasso and Squid Game triumph

“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” took top honors Monday at the Emmy Awards, in a ceremony that celebrated the power of television and extended honors to South Korean series “Squid Game,” in addition to having winners who gave messages of empowerment.

The upbeat tone of the ceremony, spread especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, contrasted with the dark plot of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series winner “Ted Lasso”.

“Thank you for making such a safe space to make this show so difficult,” said Zendaya, who now has two trophies for “Euphoria,” the drama about teens coming of age.

“My greatest wish is that ‘Euphoria’ can help real people. Thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I carry them with me, I carry them with (Rue),” Zendaya said of her character.

“Succession,” about a ruthless and greedy family’s media empire, shared drama honors with “Squid Game,” the series about a bloody contest promoted by idle rich people who turn the poor into cannon fodder.

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the series’ main character and moral guide, became the first Asian actor to win the best actor trophy for a drama series at the Emmys.

“Thank you for bringing the realistic problems we all face to life in such a creative way on screen,” said Lee to “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. In Korean, Lee thanked the public in his home country for watching the show.

Backstage, Hwang said that this was “a great moment for us” and Lee said that he hoped the awards would open doors for other Asian actors.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart took back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya scooped her second award for best actress in a drama series for “Euphoria.”

New Emmy winners were also created. Lizzo and “Abbott Elementary” actresses Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph received their first trophies.

Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for his role as a coach in the soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” and Smart also picked up two statuettes for the stand-up comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare thank you to viewers at the award show.

“Thank you to the people who watched this show and got as deep as we got into making it,” he said.

OUTSTANDING WINNERS AT THE 2022 EMMYS

Comedy series: “Ted Lasso”.

Drama series: “Succession”.

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”.

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited series or anthology: “The White Lotus”.

Variety and talk show series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Reality or competition: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.

Comedy and variety show: “Saturday Night Live”.

There was a backlash in the theater when “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong mentioned Britain’s new monarch, King Charles III as he received the series’ trophy, with the cast standing beside him.

“Great succession week. New king in Great Britain. This is for us. There was obviously a little more voting involved in our win than Prince Charles’s,” Armstrong said. “I am not saying that we are more legitimate in our position than he is. We’ll leave that to other people.”

Ralph paused the ceremony for a moment when he received the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary” with a short but moving song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species. But I don’t sing a victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” she sang at the top of her lungs. Afterwards she encouraged anyone who doubts her own dreams “I’m here to tell you that this is what it looks like to believe”, she said with her statuette in hand.

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television’s biggest stars, gave Ralph a standing ovation.

When Lizzo herself received the award for best competition series for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” the fellow singer gave another emotional speech.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, someone black like me, someone beautiful like me,” she said.

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” won best supporting actor in a comedy series, and Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” took honors for supporting actor and actress in a drama series. respectively.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to play this crazy gift of a role on this wonderful show,” said Macfadyen upon receiving his trophy for his role as a calculating member of a family that has a media empire.

Garner thanked her husband and others with an on-screen message.

“The White Lotus” took home several honors, including best limited series or anthology.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmy Awards ceremony with a tribute to television, dismissing Tik-Tok as that “tiny vertical TV,” and with a musical number in which he paid tribute to series with his original “Friends” songs. ” to “The Brady Bunch” and “Game of Thrones”.

Once the music stopped, Thompson surprised the crowd by announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first female host of the night. Winfrey took the stage with an Emmy statuette and officially declared the night “a party!” The first prize went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick”. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed over her trophy.

“It means a lot,” Keaton said of his award for his role as a doctor who finds himself tied to his patients by addiction. Keaton recalled the “magic” of learning about television when his father won a device in a raffle and thanked his parents for not making fun of his first attempts at acting.

Amanda Seyfried won best actress in a limited series for “The Dropout,” in which she played disgraced young Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked family and friends, including her dog Finn.

Murray Bartlett won best supporting actor for the limited series “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaiian resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won best supporting actress for the same production, charmed the audience as she danced to the music set to cut her thank-you speech.

The award for best variety and talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and the stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” won for best writing for a comedy special.

“Goodnight everyone. I’m going home, I’m not going to be a terrible winner, but I’m going home because I can’t get through this,” said an emotional Carmichael.

The spirited start of Monday’s ceremony was very different from the series contending in the drama category, which included the violent and dystopian “Squid Game,” the labor satire “Severance,” and “Succession,” about a powerful and ruthless family. . Even the winning comedy, “Ted Lasso,” took a dark turn in its storytelling in its final season.

The Emmys were broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Beth Harris contributed to this report.