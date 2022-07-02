Zendaya tells us exclusively about her life, fashion and gratitude

At 25, the actress has become, in many ways, the portrait of a generation, and its impact on pop culture reminiscent of some icons of the past, such as Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt or Sade.

When asked if he ever thinks about the fact that he is, in a way, writing a page in history, he smiles and replies: ‘It’s strange, it’s something you try hard to be aware of, but at the same time , you try not to think about it, so as not to get ahead of yourself. It’s a role that can be intimidating and nerve-wracking, because it makes you feel under pressure, because you want to do things well, to make a lot of people proud. That said, I feel enormous gratitude for being in this position.

Without certain figures from the past, especially iconic black women who have walked the same career path as me, I wouldn’t be here today. So with every achievement I get, with every new thing I learn, I hope I can contribute in turn and pave the way for those who will come after me.

If you look closely, what he has in common with these figures from the past is not only his ability to influence his time, but also to share his very special aura with everyone.

Watching her seduce the camera on set in a Valentino minidress and Bulgari necklace, one feels the same awe one might feel at the image of Josephine Baker. It’s almost like watching her performance: with each change of her dress, she transforms into a different incarnation of fashion.

“I think it’s a bit like playing a character,” he explains about it. ‘In fact, what Law and I do before a red carpet is just that, choose or create a character. I’ve had a lot of fun over the years building my looks, because I’ve always loved fashion.’

‘In many ways, clothing has been a means of expression for me. Fashion has taught me a lot about myself, it has helped me to be braver in many ways. It has helped me in various areas of my life, starting with my professional life, where I have learned not to worry too much about what people think of how I look or what I am wearing.’

The passion with which she talks about her work is not limited to the glamorous side of the profession, but seems to be rooted in empathy: ‘Sometimes being an actress makes me feel a bit ridiculous, because, after all, tries to make a living by pretending to be someone else. But then I think about the stories we’re telling and why they’re important.

In the case of Euphoria, for example, many people have written to let me know that they identify with the way the series deals with issues such as loss, addiction, grief, mental illness, and battling. all that.

People find points of contact with the characters that I am lucky enough to play and this creates a strong bond between me and them. Knowing that some of them have managed to heal, grow, learn and make up for past mistakes is something very valuable to me. It gives meaning to what I do.’

Zendaya. Photo: Getty Images.

Article originally published by Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Monica Silveti.