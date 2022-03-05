Zendaya thanks fans for the support on ‘Euphoria’ after walking away from music years ago

Zendaya is thanking his fans for the support over the last week!

The 25-year-old actress has released two new songs, “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song,” this week, following the season two finale of euphoria .

Zendaya She previously released her own music, but it’s been quite a few years since she did and she’s so thankful for the love she received this week.

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received over the past few days just for a little toe to dip me back into some music. means the absolute world to me… thank you <3″ shared Zendaya On twitter.

If you did not know it, Zendaya He previously released his self-titled debut album in 2013 through Disney’s Hollywood Records. She then began work on a second album, but it was never released.

The lead single from their first album, “Replay,” remains a fan favorite to this day. Nick Jonas he even co-wrote and co-produced the album’s song “Love You Forever.”

Since then, he has focused on his acting and only started releasing a couple of duets with Labrinth for the season finale euphoria.