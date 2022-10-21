Zendaya: the 5 best roles of the actress

Revealed by disney in 2010, Zendaya Coleman is a complete and committed artist. Model, singer, dancer, actress… The young woman is known for her ability to convey strong emotions in front of a camera. Moreover, we also discover her behind since she has been trying out production for a few years, the film Malcolm & Mary like the series Euphoria having revealed it on this ground there. In sum, Zendaya has made fiction its area of ​​expertise. She takes care to choose singular, important and precious stories. What she wants ? Play characters that make her proud, if not better. And we can say that it shines in the matter. For its role, magnetic, in Euphoria, Zendaya made movie history as the youngest actress to twice win Outstanding Lead Actress at the Emmy Awards. At 26, we can say that she has become the portrait of the new generation. A generation that saw him grow up on screen and grew up with it. “I had time to adapt and develop my experience in a way that didn’t happen overnight. I try to always be grateful for all of that, and I find that my fans resonate completely with my work. It means a lot to me.”she explained in an interview given to the Vogue Italia. Overview of the roles that have made Zendaya a bankable actress.

Spiderman

In 2017, Zendaya takes his first steps in the cinema and in the universe Marvel while acting in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming by American filmmaker Jon Watts. In the character of Michelleshe responds to Tom Holland. The actress quickly puts her costume back on since this new version of the superhero meets with great success at the box office and is available in several sequels (Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 then Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021).

©Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Greatest Showman

The same year, Zendaya landed one of the main roles in the musical film The Greatest Showman and discover, with us, the history of the Barnum circus in New York in the 1870s. Alongside Hugh Jackman, michelle williams, Zac Efron and Rebecca Fergusonshe plays a young trapeze artist engaged in the show of Mr Barnumbefore the latter tries to kick her out when he learns of her feelings for him…