Zendaya, the golden jewel of Hollywood, steals the applause at the Emmys

(CNN Spanish) — Zendaya, a young actress who jumped from Disney to HBO, is one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood these days. And this Monday she added to her legend by receiving her second Emmy for best leading actress for her character as Rue Bennett in the drama series “Euphoria.”

“My greatest wish with Euphoria is that I could help heal people,” said the actress about her character, a teenager with addiction problems, with which Zendaya catapulted to fame, and for which she became the winner in 2020 Youngest Emmy Award for Leading Actress in a Drama Series.

“I really love what I do, and, you know, finding a passion, finding something that gives you purpose in life… I think Euphoria is one of those things that has given me a huge amount of purpose,” she said. actress to E! Entertainment after receiving the award, talking about how many people she has reached through her role as Rue. “It’s my greatest victory”

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, (Oakland, California, September 1, 1996), began her career as a child model for brands such as Macy’s, Marvyns and Old Navy, but it was at age 14 when she rose to fame with her role as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel children’s series “Shake it Up” (2010). Since then, she has participated in a dozen projects with which her fame has become worldwide.

His career has gone up, with starring roles in Jon Watts’ blockbuster Spider-Man film series, starring his longtime partner Tom Holland.

He has also participated in films such as “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, alongside LeBron James, the remake of the successful 90’s movie starring Michael Jordan. Other titles in which he has participated are “The Gratest Showman” with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, as well as in the animated film “Smallfoot”.

But ultimately, the series that catapulted her to fame has been “Euphoria”, for which she won her first Emmy in 2020 and now, in 2022, she repeated the award again.

“I hate free time,” she told Vogue magazine in a 2021 interview. “I just don’t know what I’m doing when I’m not working. I’m like, I don’t know what this is,” she said as she ran her hands down her body, speaking about what the magazine described as a workaholic.

But Zendaya is not only an actress. She is also a dancer, singer and producer. She is in fact a co-producer of “Euphoria” and was also a co-producer of the series “KC Undercover”, and the 2021 Netflix film “Malcolm and Marie”, which the actress herself helped create and produce during the pandemic.

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one,” wrote Denis Villeneuve, director of the HBO movie “Dune,” which starred the actress alongside Timothée Chalamet, in a commentary for Time magazine, when she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

For Villeneuve, the actress is a “muse of extremes”, a “timeless” woman who “can do anything. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by sheer inspiration, empathy and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower,” he wrote in Time.

a fashion icon

Zendaya doesn’t just shine on screen. It also does it on the catwalks. He is a fashion icon: in 2019 he launched his first collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger at Paris Fashion Week.

“She is truly passionate about the causes that matter to her and uses her platform to inspire her millions of fans around the world, a true icon of the modern woman and the power we have if we believe that anything is possible and pursue our dreams.” Georgina Franco, deputy manager of Marketing and Communication at Tommy Hilfiger Mexico, told CNN about this collection.

In 2021, Zendaya received the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award, becoming the youngest recipient of this award in history. Currently, the actress is the official image of brands such as Lancome, Bulgari and Valentino.

With just turned 26, the actress has stolen the applause at the gala night on American television. It’s her second Emmy and, with a third season of “Euphoria” announced last February, there will probably be more news from Zendaya for a while.

“I want you to know that anyone who has loved Rue, who feels that she is a Rue, I want you to know that I am very grateful for her stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her,” Zendaya said this Monday when accepting her second Emmy, and steal the applause on the gala night of American television.