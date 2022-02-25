Zendaya, the opposite of being a frivolous Disney girl

Thirteen years have passed since Zendaya played Rocky Blue in Shake It Up. The success of the Disney sitcom earned her her first taste of fame. Without a doubt, the machinery of the entertainment giant did its thing, but his talent and charisma helped.

Although growing up in the spotlight may have led her to repeat the story of many of her colleagues, her transition to adulthood was smooth. There were no excesses, collapses, or scandals. In fact, she has always displayed an atypical maturity for someone her age. It is not for nothing that many of her friends say that she is an old soul. However, she is not bland, nor submissive. She is strong and determined. She is not afraid to speak up and stand up for what she believes in. For example, in 2013, when she was only sixteen years old, she was tough to crack in front of the executives of the Mickey Mouse channel.

When asked to star in a show he had doubts about (KC Undercover), instead of obediently agreeing, he made his objections known and offered to negotiate. Her requests were sensible and showed no sign of responding to a simple whim.

In addition to applying to be an executive producer (she wanted to have a hand in developing the show), she was adamant about showing a family of color and a female lead who was outside of Disney conventions and had no artistic bent.

“I want her to be trained in martial arts. I want her to be able to do everything a man can do. I want her to be as smart as everyone else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think fast. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool girl. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life,” she recounted in an interview with Glamor in 2017.

Since she began her career, she has not stopped, except when the pandemic forced her. However, that pause did not last long. In full confinement she filmed the Euphoria special, and together with Sam Levinson (creator of the HBO series) she conceived and recorded Malcolm & Marie, the film in which she shares the screen with John David Washington.

He has spent more than half his life working, so at the age of twenty-five, the idea of ​​free time seems strange to him and generates resistance. “I just don’t know what I’m doing when I’m not working. I’m like ‘I don’t know what this is,’” she noted to Vogue in 2021.

The constant hustle and bustle to which she has been subjected since she was thirteen years old also forged her identity, something that she recently discovered. “I don’t know Zendaya very well outside of the Zendaya that she works for. I hadn’t realized how much my identity as a human being depends on my work and my artistic activity,” she told GQ in 2021.

This explains why the quietude resulting from the coronavirus crisis hit her so hard, but at the same time made her look for ways to stay active and creative. In the interview granted to the men’s magazine, she also stated:

“I’m more myself when I’m working. When I wasn’t working, I felt like my powers were gone, and it was a bit ‘what the hell,’ I didn’t really know who I was and what made me happy. What do I like to do? What else do I do? What is my value and purpose?”

With Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home and the second season Euphoria officially returned to the scene after the pandemic hiatus, he made it clear that he is much more than a former Disney star and confirmed that he still has a long way to go.

Although seeing her it is easy to think that she is extroverted, the truth is that she is not. She defines herself as introverted and shy. In fact, the latter was a problem in her childhood. Her shyness was so much that she made her have to repeat kindergarten. Her mother tells her that when she was put together with other children she would stay still and not say a word.

However, he has learned to unwrap himself and not let himself be defined by this. “In this industry I had to learn how to have social conversations and things like that, because I guess people would have seemed cold to people if I hadn’t known how to start a conversation. I remember my stylist saying, ‘You look kind of cold. People think you’re cool. bad because you don’t talk’, when in reality the only thing that happened to me was that I was too nervous,” she told GQ.

In any case, knowing shyness first-hand and having the look of an introvert have allowed him to acquire a sensitivity that few actors his age have. This is especially reflected in her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria, which earned her the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

“What I appreciate most about working with Z is that with her there are no egos or bullshit […] Just think about the job and how to do it better. Also, she’s not myopic and she notices things, and I think we share a certain level of self-criticism when we look at the work we’ve done, and brutally and painfully discuss every detail of what we could have done better. I think that’s the key to longevity and growth as an artist. Keep learning, keep searching, and keep trying to do better,” the director of the teen drama told GQ.

Being born in Oakland (the home of the Black Panthers) and being raised by an interracial couple of teachers (her father is African-American and her mother has German and Irish roots) had an impact on the way she saw and understood the world. Although her interests are varied, including fashion and music, they do not leave aside a genuine concern for what is happening in the world.

She doesn’t like to call herself an activist, but she has still championed various causes. She has used her platform and influence to speak out against cyberbullying and racial discrimination, and to stand up for gender and pay equality, as well as the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community.

And that’s not all. He not only preaches, but also tries to be consistent with what he thinks. The samples are various. For example, at the 2015 Oscars, she wore dreadlocks. Beyond the style, with this choice she wanted to express pride in her hair and make many young people of African descent feel represented.

Her look was applauded, but a comment by Giuliana Rancic sparked controversy. “I feel like it smells like patchouli oil or grass,” the E! in a program on the red carpet. Knowing what was said, the then eighteen-year-old actress reacted. As she told Vogue, “after yelling at the TV, I went to my room, collected my thoughts and wrote something down, which is what two teachers would want me to do.” This was the result:

“There is a fine line between funny and disrespectful. Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that blew my mind. Not because I liked the rave reviews of the clothes, but because they hit me with ignorant insults and sheer disrespect. To say that an 18-year-old with dreadlocks must smell like patchouli oil or grass is not only a huge stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things, but certain comments can’t go unnoticed. I’ll let you know that my father, my brother, my childhood best friend, and my little cousins ​​all have dreadlocks. Do you want to know what Ava DuVernay (director of the Oscar-nominated film, Selma), Ledisi (singer-songwriter and actress nine-time Grammy nominee), Terry McMillan (author), Vincent Brown (professor of African and African-American studies at Harvard University), Heather Andrea Williams (historian who also holds a JD from Harvard University and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Yale University), as well as many other men, women and children of all races? dreadlocks None of which smell like marijuana. There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair. Wearing my hair in dreadlocks on the red carpet at the Oscars was to show them off in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough. For me, dreadlocks are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane. I suggest some people should listen to India Arie’s I Am Not My Hair and contemplate a bit before opening their mouths so quickly to judge.”