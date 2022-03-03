Zendaya: the queen of vintage style in haute couture Photo: @Zendaya

The renowned actress of Spider-Man No Way Home, Zendayahas been characterized by always looking spectacular on every carpet or public event he attends.

For Zendaya her image is a fundamental part and that is why she always wears the most elegant pieces by renowned designers.

On several occasions the actress She has turned heads with her outfits, for example when she wore a dress from Versace’s spring-summer 2003 collection.

This look made Zendaya It looked very sexy, it was purple, with a halter neck and cut-outs. Certainly a whole fashion queen.

On this occasion, Zendaya is crowned as the queen of vintage style for a photograph in which he posed for the NAACP Image Awards.

The actress was nominated for the movie Malcolm & Marie and although he did not manage to win the award, his style made it stand out.

Zendaya She wore a spectacular gown from the 1956 Pierre Balmain collection.

a tricolor suit vintage, composed of a green and black bra and a red skirt that undoubtedly highlighted all her attire.

Zendaya He stole all eyes with this impressive creation of couture. A vintage style which had been a trend in the Balmain Sur Seineparade that toured the waters of the Seine River in 2020.

Zendaya’s spectacular style

few weeks ago, Zendaya She left her fans speechless after looking beautiful and elegant on the “Euphoria” carpet. She decided to wear a dress black and white striped Valentino Garavani.

Remember when the actress She arrived dressed as the Disney princess, Cinderella, on the carpet of the Met Gala 2019.

Undoubtedly a magical and unique piece that cataloged Zendaya as one of the actresses with more style.

And what about that butterfly design that Zendaya wore at the premiere of ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Without a doubt, a suit with which the actress surprised and said: “I tried to make a clever caption about my dress being a butterfly and flying home from Australia… but it didn’t work so here we are.”

