Zendaya, the star of Euphoria, was chosen by Valentino for his new campaign – Revista Para Ti

The most stylish actress of the moment is in charge of giving life to the new collection of the Italian label.

Zendaya is a label ambassador valentine since 2020, and now the actress goes one step further with the brand by becoming the protagonist of its spring campaign, called “Rendez-Vous”.

Video: new Valentino campaign starring Zendaya

“It is inside that the campaign community works, talks and shares those moments. In the constant production process are the actors of the campaign and the spectators, including Pierpaolo Piccioli himself and the stylist Law Roach”, explains the press release: “I have chosen it for what it represents. Through an aesthetic choice, it is possible to represent an entire identity. That is the power of fashion and of human beings. I think it is essential to give powerful messages through a person’s identity and Zendaya perfectly represents the values ​​that I want Valentino to represent, such as equality and inclusion. I choose Zendaya as that ideal person for everything she represents, not as a model, “says creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Rendez-Vou, the new campaign of the Italian luxury label

Valentino campaign image with Zendaya. Photo: Photonews.

The Spring/Summer 2022 campaign inspired by the concepts of movement and the intimate interaction between inside and outside.

For the Valentino campaign, Zendaya was photographed by Michael Bailey Gates. Photo: Photonews.

The Spring/Summer 2022 advertising campaign was shot and filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, California. The upbeat tune of The XX’s “Crystalised” plays as Zendaya spins through the set, with colorful, vibrant and bold looks.

Another of the images from Zendaya’s campaign for Valentino. Photo: Photonews.

The advertising campaign looks like a movie from the 80s, the camera continuously follows the protagonist of Euphoria throughout her journey, even as the setting, lighting and costumes keep changing.

Zendaya is one of the actresses of the moment. Photo: Photonews.

Cinematographers Marcell Rev (who also works on Euphoria ) and Scott Sakamoto operate the camera, exploring the infinite possibilities of light and shadow.

