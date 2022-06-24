Zendaya: the story of Bob Mackie’s special dress that he only wore once

Zendaya always dazzles with her choices on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya always has an answer to fashion, a special look to give us something to talk about. Recently, Zendaya was at Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Awards Gala, the Time100 Gala, as she received such special recognition.

Although as always, her look gave a lot to talk about, few know where the dress came from. This costume is a vintage dress from designer Bob Mackie,

Zendaya’s habit of wearing vintage

The Californian actress has already put into practice several times the use of iconic garments of vintage style and fashion, very synchronized with sustainability practices that increasingly ask us to be aware of using again what had value in the past, and not simply discard everything for being part of another era.

In recent months, this has been the hallmark of her stylist, Law Roach, passionate about vintage gambling. Usually when an iconic piece from the past shows up on the red carpet it’s because of his hand. In addition, it is not about pieces from his personal collection, such as the dress Yves Saint-Laurent for Dior worn by Bella Hadid, on the contrary, the stylist has managed to give his stars access to the most exclusive archives of these designers. It is the same case of the dress of Versace worn by Bella Hadid in Cannes.

Bob Mackie’s dress

This spectacular dress of different teal and navy blues is a dress in turquoise faja silk and emerald velvet, from the collection of 1998 Haute Couture Bob Mackiethe American designer famous for dressing iconic celebrities such as Lucille Ball, Cher, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, Barbara Streissand, RuPaul, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, among others.

Not everyone has access to these files. According to Zendaya, she had tried the dress on long ago, and he was able thanks to Law Roach to access it again. The actress herself claimed that she dreamed of her dress ever since. The fashion house claimed that Roach and Zendaya they had “exceptional access” to the files. The truth is that so much Roach, like Mackie and Zendaya, manage to give exposure to a series of pieces that would otherwise be forgotten, and they put the spotlight on really spectacular creations that the stars wore long ago. Everybody wins. In addition, all that remains is to see the styling of the makeup, accessories and the delicate fabric of the dress: total glamour.

