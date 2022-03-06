Zendaya: the strange fear she had at the Dune audition for her breath | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The actress had to act alongside Timothée Chalamet to see if she would stay with the role

Lately Zendaya has become one of the most followed actresses in Hollywood, either for starring euphoriahis appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home or his role in dunes. However, not everything is rosy for her, because like all humans, she faces her insecurities and now revealed the fear that passed during an audition by his breath.

In an interview for W Magazine, the 25-year-old artist revealed how uncomfortable she was while auditioning for dunes along with Timothée Chalamet, as it turns out that he had had a wisdom tooth extracted shortly before his participation and had heard that this could cause him very bad breath.

“My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close and he would smell my dry breath.”, explained Zendaya.

However, fortunately this was not the case and she kept the role after the audition, even ensuring that she and Timothée Chalamet became great friends.

“I am so grateful that this experience has been with this boy because he is very talented but he is also a good person. We have been able to have fun and become great friends,” he added.

dunes It was released on October 21, 2021 and is based on the work of the same name that inspired sagas such as Star Wars; you can currently see it through HBO Max.