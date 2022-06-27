Zendaya: this crazy rumor that she had to deny urgently

For the past few days, a crazy rumor has been circulating about Zendaya. In an emergency, the actress and top model therefore took to her social networks to establish the truth.

Zendaya came out of silence. While she has been the victim of a crazy rumor for a few days, the young actress has taken to her social networks to establish the truth. Indeed, as reported by the American media TMZ, many people have thought that she is expecting her first child with actor Tom Holland. So is Zendaya pregnant? Well no ! In an Instagram Story posted on June 15, 2022, Zendaya said: “You see now, that’s why I’m staying off of Twitter. Anyway, let’s get down to business, shooting my latest Challengers movie.” No baby in sight therefore for Zendaya and Tom Holland.

As a reminder, the couple formalized their relationship in September 2021 after being photographed in a car kissing. And if since then, the planet people is aware of their idyll, the two movie stars are very discreet. A way to preserve their love and intimacy. Their few appearances on the red carpet are nevertheless always appreciated by their fans as the mutual declarations that they can make on social networks. For example, on the occasion of the birthday of the interpreter of Spider-man, Zendaya revealed to him a magnificent shot.

Zendaya and Tom Holland as a couple: this overpriced house they offered themselves

In January 2022, the lovers took a step by acquiring a house in England. As Closer told you, the lovebirds have found a cozy little nest worth the tidy sum of 3.5 million euros. Located in London, in the chic district of Richmond, the property is not far from that of Angélina Jolie or Mick Jagger, to name but a few. The two stars, who already have the keys to their house in hand, but will have to wait before being able to settle comfortably inside since they have planned to renovate it.