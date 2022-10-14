Zendaya: This is how the five brothers of the actress are

The information surrounding Zendaya are always of the utmost interest. Since the actress became one of the icons of his generation and began his relationship with Tom Holland, fans are very aware of every move he makes. In 2021, the couple created the most adorable love crossover in the entire industry, Tomdaya. The same goes for walking arm in arm through New York or London, where they have bought a house, starring in some new blockbuster or preparing hot soup when they are sick. They accompany each other in health, in illness and in the checking account (do you know how much money she has earned since she started acting?)

Most likely, her people skills come to the actress from her own family. The actress She is the median of five siblings.. She looks like she’s had to navigate an environment full of conflicting opinions since she was a child. Luckily, the baton of the clan has been led by her parents, Claire Marie and Kazembe Ajamu, two high school teachers who have put order in that house and have been in charge of encouraging her to fulfill her dreams and providing her with the means to train and become a of the great stars of the celebrity scene. doWho are the five brothers of the actressas talented as her?

Katianna

Of her parents, Zendaya has always said that they have been the greatest support she has received in her career, and that without them it would have been impossible for her to resist and persist in such a tough industry. “I am very lucky to have the parents that I have.who have always instilled in me some fundamental values ​​that I carry with me in everything I do”.

They are not the only members of his family with whom he has a debt of affection and admiration. The actress she is very strict with her family’s privacy, and it is reasonable to think why, both his brothers and his parents, have taken a step back on the Internet to stay safe from the control of their privacy. They do not maintain active profiles on any social network.

However, it is known that with his sister Katiannaone of the three eldest, Zendaya maintains a very close relationship. “I admire my older sister and I realize the influence it has had on me and has made me a better person”, he has come to tell on occasion. She is clear. The clan is essential: lean on your family and give them support; the quid pro quo of blood and its mandate. “I realized as we get older how important it is to have a close family.”

Austin

Another one of his older brothers he is also an actor and has spent years diving into the very complicated world of acting. She certainly hasn’t been as successful as the youngest of the clan. Like the rest of the clan, he doesn’t even have a public profile on social networks. It is never too late if happiness is good, and perhaps we will see the two in the future crossing paths in a movie.

Annabelle

Since Zendaya has done hundreds of media and television interviews since her inception, intimate details about her family have sometimes slipped by surprise. He loves his nieces (undetermined amount, that information has never transpired), and it is known that, when the agenda allows it, he goes to pick them up at school to lend a hand.

In reference to that occasion in which a journalist commented on her hair in a racist way and related it to the consumption of marijuana, the actress wrote a message of love towards them on Instagram. “My nieces have curly hair. And if someone said something demeaning about their hair, I would like them to be brave enough to speak up and be proud of who they are and where they come from. I always think of them first.”

Julien and Kaylee

