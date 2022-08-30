Zendaya: This is the degree of studies of the actress

Today Zendaya is one of the most outstanding Hollywood stars; She is an actress, dancer and has even explored her facet as a model and singer. Her whole life is the entertainment industry, but will there be time for school?

There’s a lot college educated celebrities such as Emma Watson, Natalie Portman and Steve Carrell, some others, despite the complicated schedule, were able to complete a degree such as Miranda Cosgrove and the Sprouse twins. This was the case for the ‘Spider-Man’ actress.

From a very young age Zendaya knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to acting, in fact by the age of six she had already acted in her first school play and that is because she grew up being part of the Shakespeare Theater Conservatory, Californiawhere his mother worked.

At par attended Oakland School for the Arts, a school dedicated to preparing students for all types of jobs in the arts. She also attended American Conservatory Theater.

As you can see, from a very young age she was involved in the arts, which makes us think that the former Disney girl never had a school experience like most Americans, but this is not entirely true. The actress had the opportunity to go to the Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Californiafrom which he graduated at the age of 18.

That is to say that at the same time that he began to take off in Hollywood, Zendaya not only had to answer calls on recording sets, but also sleep very late at night to fulfill his tasks.

Oak Park High School is an independent school, which allowed it to have more flexible schedules for work reasons and thus not attend daily to the classroom. So while she didn’t have a completely normal experience, she did meet her goal of graduating from high school in 2015 and she was very proud of it.

In that year, he shared an emotional postcard where he is seen wearing a cap and gown near the soccer field for the traditional graduation photos and even shared a message on his Instagram account.

“Hello, not only to all the graduates of 2015, but to those who will soon be! Remember that knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we are privileged to receive…do not take it for granted. To all soon to graduate, know that you CAN do it!” he said at the beginning.

In addition, he motivated the students to continue with their studies despite the fact that sometimes the road presents obstacles and the goal seems difficult to reach.

Until now Zendaya has not made her intentions to return to school known. and continue with his university studies, and in recent years his popularity has grown like foam and he is fulfilling a very tight schedule. However, this possibility is not ruled out and perhaps later we will see her wearing a cap and gown again.

Personalities like Millie Bobby Brown and her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Noah Schnapp are already enrolled in college, so it looks like having a college degree seems to be a goal that has become highly desired in the new generations of Hollywood.

