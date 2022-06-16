Zendaya: this video on her alleged pregnancy panics the Web!

A video about actress Zendaya’s alleged pregnancy has fans panicking on social media! We give you more details.

Is she really pregnant? Actress Zendaya panics the web with a video about her alleged pregnancy! MCE TV gives you more details.

Pregnant Zendaya?

For the past few days, there has been panic among the community of fans of the young actress Zendaya. The story begins on the TikTok social network, when Internet users publish an ultrasound.

Platform users go further and make it look like it’s the star from the Euphoria series who posted the post in question. Enough to make the fans of the young actress react en masse.

In reality, it is a fake ultrasound. The tiktokers have simply used this image to make the buzz on the latest TikTok trend, “Krissed”.

This new trend that is a hit on the social network has the simple purpose of making Internet users believe a completely false story. And as much to say that with Zendaya’s fake ultrasound, they all fell for it!

But the story takes on even greater momentum when shared on Twitter. Zendaya fans on the blue bird social network were obviously not aware of this trend.

They therefore believed that the young woman was really pregnant and shared the news en masse. Very quickly, the darling of Tom Holland found herself in trending topics on the platform.

“Wait, Zendaya is pregnant? » post a fan on Twitter. “I need to know who your source is. I don’t understand why everyone on the timeline is saying that” writes another fan.

The actress comes out of her silence

Faced with this real buzz, the young actress decided to react. Zendaya therefore shared the post who sparked all this controversy on her Instagram account and simply said that was the reason she stayed off Twitter.

These gossip are indeed the cause for which the young actress does not train much on the social network. I have to say that on Twitter, news travels fast. And even more fake ones!

In any case, Zendaya and her darling who embodies Spiderman are therefore not expecting a child. Recently, the young woman therefore shared a photo of her lover on the occasion of her birthday.

“The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest” she wrote on her account Instagram. The two American stars are dating since they met in 2017.

But it is only in 2021 that the magazine Page Six formalizes the couple. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need it” Zendaya said.

Since then, the young couple has been making perfect love. Incidentally, the two successful actors hope to start a family together.

Last year, the 25-year-old actor made no secret of his desire to become a dad. Indeed, the one who plays the famous spider man confided that he loved children! If this rumor of Zendaya’s pregnancy was a huge joke, we know in any case that the two darlings would still be ready to have children one day!