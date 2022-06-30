Zendaya told details of her life as an actress

Zendaya has become one of the most influential people of this 2022the actress has managed to win the hearts of people thanks to her impressive performances, it is impossible to forget the roles she played in “Dune” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and at the beginning of this year she gave too much to talk about with her role as Rue in “Euphoria”.

Although in each one she swept demonstrating her talent, the 25-year-old was nominated this year as one of the most influential people, in addition to being an ambassador for major brands such as ‘Vogue’, who selected her to be the cover of the magazine.

Wearing a beautiful silver sequin dress from the Valentino collection, paired with extravagant Bulgari jewelry and gorgeous purple makeup, Zendaya dazzled for the photos of the magazine “Vogue” Italy, also in this she talked about various topicsamong them, she touched on issues of her private life, the relationship she has with her followers, fashion and also commented on her career as an actress, in the latter she says that it is a profession that makes her feel “a little silly” at times.

Tom Holland’s girlfriend explained why he sometimes feels this way when he’s doing his job, “Sometimes I feel a bit silly as an actress, because it’s like I make a living pretending,” she joked and continued talking. “Being an actress can seem ridiculousbut then I remember the stories I’m telling and the reasons behind them”, one of the roles that has marked her the most is that of Rue, said the actress.

On the other hand, she talked about the relationship she has with her fans, she assured that despite being recognized, her followers and admirers understand that she is a person and that she needs her space and respects it.. “They are respectful of boundaries and things that I choose to keep a little more private and keep to myself.”

The American, started from a very young age, at only 14 years old she had her first role as “Rocky Blue” for Disney’s “Shake It Up” series, from there her career does not stop and is increasingly on the rise, however , Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman confesses that she tries not to think too much about her work being recognized with major awards such as the Emmy TV, as he is afraid of disappointing people, “becoming distressing and scary and then comes the pressure to do it the right way”. explains the singer.