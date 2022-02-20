Zendaya: Tom Holland denies rumors about moving to London with the eint actress | PHOTO | VIDEO | shows

Slowly! Tom Holland would have been clear when talking about the alleged purchase and move to south London with his partner Zendaya. The actor, who reached world fame for playing Peter Parker in the new Spiderman saga, took advantage of a recent interview to give their comments on what has been said so far on the matter.

YOU CAN SEE: Robert Pattinson reveals a curious detail of Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Tom Holland and Zendaya: will they live together?

Sadly for their fans, Tom Holland and Zendaya would not be planning to add cohabitation to their relationship. In a recent visit to the Live with Kelly and Ryan program on Friday, February 18, the actor flatly denied that he had acquired a property.

“Many people have called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’m going to get the keys,’” she commented sarcastically.

In addition, the protagonist of Uncharted had no filters to emphasize how the press distorts reality. The celebrity said: “One of my favorite aspects of my job is the way the press manipulates the truth. Then they come with the craziest headlines.”

YOU CAN SEE: Euphoria: Will Zendaya be in the third season of the series?

How did this rumor start?

The medium that caused so much controversy with the scoop on this alleged move by Holland and Zendaya was The Mirror portal. According to this medium, a person close to the couple would have witnessed the alleged coordination for the move and the purchase of a property in south London, exactly in the city where Tom grew up.

According to what the supposed anonymous interviewee said, the couple’s new home was going to be a mansion valued at 4 million dollars. Another precision that surprised the followers of these celebrities was that they were going to be neighbors of other celebrities, such as Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger, Tom Hardy and more.