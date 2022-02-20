Zendaya: Tom Holland denies rumors about moving to London with the eint actress | PHOTO | VIDEO | shows

James 13 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 104 Views

Slowly! Tom Holland would have been clear when talking about the alleged purchase and move to south London with his partner Zendaya. The actor, who reached world fame for playing Peter Parker in the new Spiderman saga, took advantage of a recent interview to give their comments on what has been said so far on the matter.

Source link

About James

Check Also

After starting an affair with a Latin singer, Mia Khalifa shows off with a spectacular swimsuit

Written in SHOWS the 2/19/2022 11:02 p.m. Los Angeles United States.- One more time, Mia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved