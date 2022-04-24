Zendaya too busy to go to the Met Gala

By Sophie J.



The Dune and Euphoria star is not going to the Met Gala this year. Question of priorities? Zendaya responds.

The last time she went to the Met Gala was in 2019. She appeared there in a Cinderella-inspired dress. Since then, Zendaya has been so busy that she had to reconsider her priorities. This famous Gala will therefore have to do without the lovely brunette. The 25-year-old actress revealed in 2010 by Disney, is very fashionable at the moment. Indeed, she participates in very large projects, such as the film Dunes. In this one, directed by Denis Villeneuve, she plays Chani. This character will also have a much more important role in the continuation of the saga inspired by the books of Franck Herbert.

In 2021, we were also able to enjoy her impeccable acting in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in his role as MJ. She had already played this character in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, then in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. In addition to feature films, the actress appears in Euphoria, where she plays the main role of Rue Bennett. The series has a great success, because it turns out to be very realistic and touching. Zendaya therefore has a very busy schedule, which does not always allow her to participate in all the events. This year, it is still the case!

Zendaya announces why she will not be present

The Met Gala is a big event for stars. Annually, it takes place in New York City. This is the perfect opportunity for celebrities to show off in fashionable outfits. Zendaya regret his absence during an interview for Extra. The actress says: I don’t like disappointing my fans, but I’ll be working. » Tom Holland’s girlfriend adds: ” I have to work and make films… I wish the best to everyone. » The pretty brunette continues by declaring that she was going to play tennis. Finally, she finishes talking about the Met Gala in these terms: “ I will be back one of these days. » In any case, we can’t wait to discover the projects she is undertaking!