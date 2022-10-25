Zendaya “too old for DiCaprio”, the joke hits the mark

Kenan Thompson pranks Leonardo DiCaprio at the Emmy Awards.

Even Kenan Thompson dared to troll Leonardo DiCaprio about his breakup with Camila Morrone. During the Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, the emcee wished Zendaya a happy twenty-sixth birthday before attacking the “Wolf of Wall Street”.

“Zendaya turned 26 last week, happy birthday,” he said first before continuing: “Twenty-six is ​​a weird age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school kid, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” The young actress hid her face behind her hands, while the audience laughed out loud.

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” – Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tnbJ3XtZ1m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

Bar Rafaeli and Gisèle Bündchen in the same lot

Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone a few months after his 25th birthday. Many Internet users had fun taking stock of the Hollywood star’s past relationships and pointed out that the actor had never dated a woman over the age of 25.

Gisèle Bündchen was 23 when they separated in 2003, after six years of relationship. Bar Rafaeli was 25 when she separated. Toni Garrn was only 21 when their story ended in 2013. We could also mention Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Kelly Rohrbach or Nina Agdal.