Zendaya trained for three months to play a tennis player in ‘Challengers’, the next ‘sexy comedy’ by Luca Guadagnino

Zendaya has conquered acting and singing, but now it looks like she’s going to impress us with her tennis skills.

The “Euphoria” star trained for months for her role as a tennis player turned coach in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Challengers.”

“It’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told Variety on Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and hardly used any of her stunt double. She’s so good.”

The film, which Guadagnino described as a “sexy comedy,” follows Zendaya’s character through a love triangle where she trains her gamer-husband (“West Side Story” actor Mike Faist) for his big match against his ex and his childhood best friend, played by Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”).

Production on the film wrapped in June, with former professional tennis player Brad Gilbert serving as adviser.

“They spent three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of his leads. “Everyone: technically, athletically.”

It is not yet known if Guadagnino will ask the former Disney star to record a song for the soundtrack. “I’m waiting for the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score…so we’ll see,” the director said.

Guadagnino’s latest project, “Bones and All,” is a horror love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibals. The film received an 8.5-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. “Bones and All” is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The cast includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green.





