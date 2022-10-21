Zendaya trained for three months to play in a tennis movie.

Luca Guadagnino, the director of Challengers, an upcoming tennis movie that Zendaya notably stars in, revealed to Variety how much the award-winning actress played white sports for the role.

“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told Variety on Saturday night at Variety’s Academy Museum gala. “I mean, wow. We edited the film and we hardly actually use any of its doubles.

She’s so good” According to Variety, Guadagnino described Challengers as a “sexy comedy” “Production wrapped in June. Former professional tennis player Brad Gilbert is a consultant on the film,” notes Variety.

“They spent about three months working really hard,” Guadagnino said. “Everyone – technically and sportingly”

What is Zendaya’s role in the film?

The director of the new film “Challengers”, in which Zendaya plays a main character, Luca Guadagnino, said that the protagonists of the film are characters facing difficulties.

“I don’t want to talk too much about ‘Challengers’,” admitted Guadagnino, as quoted by IndieWire. “I think the three characters in this movie are beautifully complex, really quirky people that I really like.

And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I make movies, so it’s awesome.” The director, speaking to IndieWire, also described “Challengers” as “a pretty bubbly, sexy, world-of-tennis movie.”

The film’s release date is scheduled for August 11, 2023. In the cast, in addition to Zendaya, we find actors Josh O’Connor, known for the Netflix series The Crown, and Mike Feist, known for his role in West Side Story.

Spoiler alert: According to IMDB, “the story follows Tashi (played by Zendaya), a tennis player-turned-coach who took her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous Grand Slam champion .

To shake him up from his recent losing streak, she takes him to a “Challenger” tournament, the lowest level of the professional circuit, where he finds himself in the net of Patrick, a once promising player but today now exhausted: her former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend”