Zendaya transmits sensuality with this gray and masculine look Photo: Getty Images

His unique style has made people talk and his look On the red carpets, he has always captured the gaze of the paparazzi, the press and his followers.

This is how Zendaya looked with her gray and masculine look

Last night at the series presentation euphoria, an event organized by HBO at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Zendaya dazzled again.

Zendaya chose a masculine look to parade on the red carpet. She was the protagonist of the night with an oversize American suit with lapels and shoulder pads, which she combined with a t-shirt and straight pants at her waist, an American firm design fear of god which he combined with some stilettos of Louboutin.

One more time, Zendaya has confirmed that the masculine look can be as sophisticated as a dress to parade in any net carpet and the idea is to risk doing it, she was one of the best dressed and surprised to all her followers with the choice of her simple and glamorous outfit at the same time.

She surprised by wearing sparkling earrings and a gold watch. Her makeup was sober and relaxed with her hair pulled back at all times. POn the other hand, her pastel nails are the trend for this spring-summer 2022 with a lavender pink tone that is the most used tone this month.

In the field of hairstyleZendaya She has opted to wear her hair back with a wet and liquid effect.

With the help of the already popular Stylist Law Roach She has chosen this outfit that has been chosen the best of the night and has drawn attention to the other styles of her series companions.

Other times Zendaya has worn a male suit

In her previous appearance at the Oscar Awards, the actress wore a male suit, with a black tuxedo, a suit signed by Sportmax and adorned with a Bvlgari brooch, with which she allegedly wanted to pay tribute to the look of Sharon Stone at the 1998 Oscars.

At another event, the Oakland-born star of ‘spider-man’ The suit, made of wool from Gray, stands out for the gabled effect of the fabric and for the double-breasted jacket, a design made by the creative director of Berluti, Kris Van Assche.