Zendaya triumphs at the MTV awards thanks to ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man’

Zendaya he had no rival this Sunday at the awards MTV Movie & Television Awards, which were delivered in Los Angeles (USA). At 25 years old, the former Disney star was omnipresent during the gala, although neither she nor her boyfriend, Tom Holland, attended the ceremony.

The actress won the award for best performance for the HBO series ‘euphoria’, fiction that was also chosen as the best television ‘show’. Also, the movie ‘Spider-Man: no way home‘, in which Zendaya also participates, was crowned the best film of the year.

Tom HollandZendaya’s boyfriend on screen and in real life, won the award for best performance in a film, with his role as Spider-Man. Of course, he was not chosen the best superhero, an award that went to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

thank you video

Although neither of them attended the ceremony, they did record a video thanking the fans. “I know it’s been such an incredible journey for all of us, so thank you for allowing us to bring these characters to life and for all the love you give them,” the actress said.

“Being a part of that film and sharing it with you, being a part of the solidarity that was built around the world is honestly a dream come true. So thank you so much for making that happen,” Holland added.

a blockbuster

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has earned nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, and is the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States, as well as the highest-grossing since the pandemic.

‘Euphoria’, the series in which Zendaya plays the tormented Rue, took other unusual awards, such as the best fight for Cassie and Maddy when the latter discovers that her best friend has been sleeping with her boyfriend.

The MTV Movie & Television Awards they are voted ‘online’ by the public and tend to recognize commercial and popular successes, which have a large number of fans on social networks.

Other artists who won an award were Daniel Radcliffechosen the best villain for the adventure comedy ‘The Lost City’; Jack Blackhonored by the MTV network for his career, and Ryan Reynoldsas best comedy performance for ‘Free Guy’.