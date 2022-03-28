Zendaya triumphs with a ‘crop top’ version of a look that Sharon Stone wore in 1998 | fashion

Zendaya when she walks down a red carpet she is unpredictable, fresh, always moving away from the clichéd mermaid cuts and strapless ones that are so popular in Hollywood. And in this edition of the Oscars she has not disappointed either. The 25-year-old actress, who came representing dunesnominated for best picture, chose for the 94th Academy Awards a Valentino ensemble consisting of a version of the classic white shirt in a format crop top and a silver sequined skirt with a train.

the protagonist of euphoria combined the creation of Valentino with spectacular Bvlgari and a messy bun. Behind the construction of the look is the stylist Law Roach, in whom he has been trusting throughout the promotional tour of Batman. A look that seems like a revision of the one she wore Sharon Stone also at the Oscars, but in 1998.

In the case of the actress basic instinct, The ensemble consisted of a shirt, which she had borrowed from her ex-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she had split with in 2004. It was a plain white shirt from GAP, paired with a lilac satin skirt from Vera Wang. Stone wore it with several buttons unbuttoned and the sleeves finished off. The look was one of the most applauded of 1998. In 2022, the formula works again, this time with a version, almost without a neckline, but that leaves the belly exposed.

But not only Zendaya opted for the binomial, always the winner of a white shirt with a skirt. The actress umma thurmanwhich was marked the dance of pulp fiction on the Oscar stage, he also attended this year with this formula. She did it with an impeccable outfit from Bottega Veneta, which fit her like a glove. A white shirt never went so far, with the permission of Rania from Jordan.