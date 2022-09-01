Zendaya turns 26; this is the career that she would have chosen if she were not an actress

Zendaya turns 26Well, on a day like today, but in 1996 one of the most popular actresses of Hollywoodfrom a very young age she knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to acting and at the age of 14 she became the star of Disney thanks to the series “Shake it Up”, along with Bella Thorne.

Since then he has not stopped taking big roles in films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “The Greatest Showman” “Dune” and the most recent series produced by HBO “Euphoria”.

What are Zendaya’s academic studies?

attended the Oakland School for the Arta school dedicated to preparing students for any job in the arts, later attended American Conservatory Theater.

From a very young age she was involved in the arts, so she never had an experience like most students, however, the actress was able to attend Oak Park High School in California where she was able to graduate at age 18.

In 2015, he finished high school at Oak Park High School, an independent institution that allowed him to attend school, since it had flexible schedules for students to finish high school. In that same year she shared a photo on her Instagram account where she said the following:

“Greetings, not only to all the graduates of 2015, but to those who will soon be! Remember that knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we are privileged to receive…don’t take it for granted. For all soon to graduateknow that you CAN do it!“.

Today Zendaya turns 26 and so far, she has not disclosed if she has any intention of going back to school and continuing with her university studies, but what is known is that, if she is not an actress, I would have been a teacherbecause he had a passion for political and social activism.