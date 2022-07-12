Zendaya wants to direct an episode of ‘Euphoria’, will we see her in this facet in the next season? | Film and Television

we all know that Zendaya is one of the actresses of the moment, thanks to her roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home Y euphoria. Since she triumphed as Rue in this latest fiction, her recognition has not stopped coming and she even won an Emmy Award, in 2020, for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Without a doubt, the HBO production is the one that has given her the most joy and she plans to go beyond it with it.

The second season of euphoria it has been a complete success and one of the most talked about of the year. From HBO Max are already preparing for the third part of this series and Zendaya has in mind directing an episode. Recently, she gave an interview for Vogue Italywhere he has confessed his wishes for this to happen, although he was about to do so.

“I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time.”he said in the interview about directing in season 2 of euphoria. However, she could not combine this facet as a director with that of an actress. “I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way, so probably next season.”.

The interview with Vogue Italy It is one of the most iconic and beautiful covers in which he has participated. “What a dream to star in this cover, thank you very much @vogueitalia for inviting me”Zendaya said on her Instagram account. Full of glitter and wearing a dress embroidered with silver Valentino rhinestones, the actress poses for some photographs that leave no one indifferent.

From the impact of euphoria also spoke in the interview with the Italian version of fashion: “So many people reached out and shared their experiences of connection to the show, in terms of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that.”. A sample of the need to show certain situations for visibility.

In addition, she also talked about her taste for fashion and how important it is to her: “I always liked clothes and in many ways it was a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me a lot about myself and how to be much more fearless in many different ways”he confessed.