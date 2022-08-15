Zendaya wants to make a big change in Euphoria season 3

Actress Zendaya is also a producer on the series Euphoria and wants to take the show to the next level.

In recent years, Zendaya She has become one of the most important young actresses in Hollywood. Above all, thanks to her participation in the films of spider-man of Marvel Cinematic Universe like MJ, the great showman (2017), Space Jam: New Legends (2021) and DUNE (2021). But also, she plays Rue Bennett in the series euphoriawhich is as acclaimed as it is controversial.

In a recent interview with THRthe actress Zendaya He spoke about his experience working at Euphoria in recent years. Though he also revealed what he wants for the future of the TV show. hbo max.

“In the first season I also worked as a producer and Sam Levinson was giving me the space to be creative and learn. So I repeated when it came to the second season, and also the special episodes in between. Because of that, I felt it was the right thing to do to have him in a more official capacity. The show has allowed me to come out of my shell as an actress, but also behind the camera, to be in a place where there are no bad ideas and you feel safe enough to speak up and say: Hey, what if we tried this? Personally, I’m very self-critical, but I’m also very shy sometimes, so I won’t say anything. But here, I have my own responsibilities.”

“I am there every step of the way, even during editing, and that is very, very special. You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everyone is different in how they choose to produce. It’s a labor of love for all of us.”

“I think it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school. I want to see what Rue Bennett looks like on her way to sobriety, how chaotic it might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they’re out of high school and what kind of people they want to be.” concluded Zendaya.

For now, we don’t know what they are preparing for the series, but it is clear that like any story about high school kids, the protagonists have to take the step to maturity and face the next stage of their lives.

What is it about?

Euphoria is a series of hbo max for teens created by Sam Levinson and produced in association with A24, which adapts an Israeli show of the same name. The story follows a group of characters where they stand out Rue Bennett Y Jules Vaughn as they navigate through high school. The themes we find are sex, drugs, companionship and friendship.

The cast includes Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton as Ashtray, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis, Alanna Ubach as Suze, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Paula Marshall as Marsha, John Ales as David and Tyler Chase as Custer.

The first two seasons of euphoria are available in hbo max.