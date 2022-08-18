Zendaya was almost left out of ‘Euphoria’: “I didn’t have Rue’s experiences” | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Can you imagine any other actress giving life to ‘Rue Bennett’?

euphoria has become one of the most successful series of the moment, butcan you imagine that Zendaya was not part of the series? Although the actress was always the first optionfor a moment they considered that “Rue Bennett” was interpreted by another person.

As explained by the casting director, Jennifer Venditti, in an interview for Variety, for a moment the production of the HBO Max series considered dispensing with the artist of dunes and it is that they had found a young woman who convinced them as to the intensity and emotion they were looking for for the character.

“She was a magical person and she had a similar trajectory to ‘Rue’, but she had already reached the other side. However, being in a TV show requires many years of work; we all loved her, however we didn’t know if she could handle what she was about to come up with in terms of stamina,” she explained about who she was going to take the role of before the “MJ” actress in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Then he assured that they had never imagined that someone like Zendaya, who they consider has not had life experiences similar to those of “Rue”, would have delivered such “artistic” results.

“She doesn’t have any of Rue’s life experiences, but she was able to dig into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way,” she concluded, assuring that Zendaya is the “polar opposite” of her character.

The success of euphoria It has been such that both Zendaya and Jennifer Venditti are currently nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards.