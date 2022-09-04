Zendaya wears a ‘look’ that is pure trend this fall

Each of the ‘looks’ that Zendaya leads to red carpets become news. The actress has made it very difficult for us when it comes to choosing which is our favorite of all the ones she has worn lately, but the truth is that her style is not only biased when it comes to posing in ‘photocalls’, but it is also her day by day, and he has just proved it to us again. This weekend, just after celebrating her 26th birthday, she has gone shopping in New York with a casual style with which she ise has anticipated the fashion trends of fall 2022.

The actress was captured on Saturday by the paparazzi in the Soho district of the Big Apple with a friend while wearing some wide leg jeans low-rise milipili style, some heeled ankle boots basic blacks, one black blazer with silver details and the crown jewel: a blue and white striped shirt with only one button fastened at chest height Let’s see Zendaya’s abs.

Gotham/Getty Images

So, as you may have already seen, the interpreter’s ‘look’ is made up of basic garments that we all have in our wardrobe, so you can also dress like a movie star on the same level as Zendaya. To this autumn ‘outfit’, she has added some black plastic sunglasses that give it an even more chic touch.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Can we all agree that Zendaya just paid homage to the phrase “in simplicity reigns elegance”? We say yes.