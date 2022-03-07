Zendaya wears a two-mile eyeliner at the Valentino show

The coolest ‘eyeliner’ has been worn by the Ferragni

As good fans of the ‘eyeliner’, we are always looking for inspiration to experiment with new trends. This season original eyeliners have become fashionable with full color proposals such as blue or lilac. We are also seeing them in a floating version (as Chiara Ferragni likes to wear it), outlined that occupy the entire eyelid or above the eye socket. The last one to give us a good idea to get the most out of our look was Zendaya as she walked through the Valentino fashion show, where she wore an eyeliner that we’re not going to take long to copy.

The actress is always a good reference for everything related to style issues. On this occasion, the female protagonist of ‘Spiderman’ has surprised us with an eyeliner that reminds us a lot of the ones we did in the 2000sbut in an improved version.

At that time, a mistake that many of us made was to only outline the water line, a gesture that is not particularly flattering, since it makes the eye look droopy. Zendaya knows how to fix it, and she’s proven it with her flattering eye makeup that our teenage selves should take note of.

How to get Zendaya’s eyeliner

The make-up artist Pilar Vilas has given us the keys to copy this flattering eye make-up and that the result is perfect. The expert recommends using a pencil eyeliner, instead of gel. The reason? The blurring of the lower area is more easily achieved with a pencil, as it gives time to blur and erase if necessary.

We will start by filling in the upper and lower water line with a long-lasting gel eyeliner, although a kohl-type pencil will also work. Pilar Vilas recommends that we avoid formulas that contain castor oil (Castor oil) because they cause allergies and irritate sensitive eyes.

Once we have made up the water line and the upper lashes, we move on to the lower smudge, for which we can use a traditional pencil. Keep in mind that as we blur we also lose intensity, so the expert recommends passing the pencil again flush with the lashes to achieve that degraded effect.

One of the main problems when doing the ‘eyeliner’ is getting the glue to fit perfectly. If we need to erase, Pilar gives us a very easy trick: clean it with a cotton swab and a drop of micellar water. It is not recommended to use the corrector because it tends to be greyish. It should also be borne in mind that this is an area that does not support much product load, because in this case it would look heavy and dry.

In addition, we must avoid raising the concealer too much at eyelash level, even if we have that pigmented area. If it is a little pigmented, it can be integrated into the blur, but it makes no sense to cover the dark circles in an area that we will later darken again. Regarding the eyelashes, Pilar Vilas emphasizes the importance of curling them well and she even recommends resort to falsehoods if we have a hooded or droopy eyelid.

Another expert trick? Do not illuminate the eye area too much. Although he says that in other makeup we can use a half tone below our base to give light, being such a black eye the contrast is very high, so in this case he recommends using the same tone as the base.

