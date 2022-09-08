Zendaya wears black high-slit dress and chunky boots in New York: photos

Image credit: ROKA/BACKGRID

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York City her catwalk in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless dress with a high slit while she was out in the Big Apple on September 7, pairing the form-fitting dress with a pair of fashionable knee-high chunky boots. Keeping her classic minimalist look, Zendaya opted to wear her long brown locks in a sleek high bun. She also chose to rock just the essentials when it came to accessorizing her for the shopping trip with black sunglasses, a silver watch and a simple chain necklace. So chic!

It looks like the former Disney Channel star was still shining on her birthday, as she turned 26 on September 1! Zendaya shared an adorable childhood photo of her on her official Instagram to thank her 151 million followers for her many well wishes on September 2. She wrote: “I spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here it is on the 26th!” In the photo, a mini Zendaya enjoyed some time in the pool and posed with her tongue sticking out of it as she wore a purple tank top for the swim session.

To help her celebrate another year of life, many of Zendaya’s celebrity friends also took to the comments section of the post to wish her well. The legendary victoria beckham, 48, wrote: “Happy birthday! Kisses from all of us! X.” kerry washington, 45, chimed in: “Happy, happy, happy birthday, beautiful! Xoxoxoxo.”

Notably, there was no post from her boyfriend. tom holland26, like the one he did the year before: the Spider-Man: No Way Home The actor is currently taking a break from social media, according to his August 13 video on his Instagram. However, the two are still going strong as the celebrity couple was seen holding hands and having coffee together on September 3. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021, when they were caught in a passionate make out session while driving. In Los Angeles.

fashion items now