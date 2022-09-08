Zendaya wears high slit black dress with chunky boots in NYC: pics

Image Credit: ROKA/BACKGRID

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while out in the Big Apple on Sept. 7, pairing the bodycon dress with a pair of statement chunky knee-high boots. Keeping her classic look minimal, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks in a sleek bun. She also chose to wear only the essentials when it comes to her shopping accessories with black sunglasses, a silver watch and a simple chain necklace. So Chic!

It seems the former Disney Channel star was always shining the birthday glow, as she turned 26 on September 1! Zendaya shared an adorable childhood photo on her official Instagram to thank her 151 million followers for the many well wishes on September 2. She wrote, “I spend the day replying to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) Thank you all for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here are 26! In the photo, mini Zendaya enjoyed a moment in the pool and posed with her tongue out as she wore a purple tank top for the swim session.

To help her ring in another year of her life, many of Zendaya’s famous friends also took to the post’s comments section to wish her well. The legendary Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote: “Happy Birthday!!!! Kisses from all of us! X.” Kerry Washington, 45, replied: “Happy happy birthday my beautiful !!!!!! Xoxoxoxo.

Notably, there was no message from her boyfriend Tom Holland26 years old, like the one he did the previous year: the Spider-Man: No Coming Home The actor is currently taking a break from social media, according to his August 13 video on his Instagram. The two are still going strong, however, as the celebrity couple were spotted holding hands and having coffee together on September 3. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021, when they were caught up in a passionate car makeup session in Los Angeles.

