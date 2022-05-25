Zendaya wears the yellow blazer that screams trend this summer 2022

If there is someone capable of experimenting with clothing, it is Zendaya. She certainly has the ability to captivate the flashes, whether on a red carpet or on the streets of Los Angeles. The truth is that she always teaches more than one style lesson.

Although we have missed the presence of the American actress, Zendaya, at Cannes 2022, has shown that sophistication is not only released on the Côte d’Azur, as his debut with Anne Hathaway for Bvlgari has left us totally surprised. There is something special in its aesthetic, it is so chameleonic and amazing like herself. It’s hard to tag with meaning and of course hard to ignore.

His last parade on the red carpet was quite a declaration of intent, where a gray tailored suit catapulted to the pinnacle of elegance. Let’s remember her appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where she changed a gala dress for a male suitin the best style of Le Tuxedo. But why refer to these elections? The reason is simple, these were the right signs to indicate that a blazer is everythingand today confirms that it is the most refined classic.

Zendaya wears a yellow blazer like the best dressed

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is common to ask yourself, how to carry bright colored blazers? Well, we usually focus on the traditional black, beige or white. To get out of everyday life, protagonist of Euphoria chose a design signed by Proenza Schouler in mustard yellow, the new beige of the season. The lapel of the maxi size blazer, is the one who will release that refined and stylized effect.

During the photo session, the model’s look was led by Law Roach, her head stylist, who is in charge of elevating all her appearances. To give it life, she opted for some subtle bvlgari accessories and an avant-garde hairstyle that from now on will become an obsession: two braids on the sides, two in the front and fine locks on the contour.