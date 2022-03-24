Zendaya wears Valentino’s edgiest platform pantboots

Zendaya perfectly embodies the contemporary muse of valentine. The creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has found in the American actress the new woman of the Italian firm who is not afraid to express a determined character and show it to the world.

This union began in 2020, when the firm announced the American actress Zendaya as its ambassador and, since then, they have given us several memorable style moments. Among them, the actress’s tribute to cute evangelist in an archive gown from Valentino’s Spring-Summer 1992 collection for the second season launch of the HBO hit, euphoria. Nor can we forget the personalized dress of Haute Couture with embroidered cobwebs for the premiere of Spiderman in Los Angeles or that yellow dress with an opening in the abdomen that took the Oscar awardsIt was simply unforgettable.

The actress at the launch of the second season of Euphoria. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images.

And although the actress knows very well how to wear a dress and some stilettosalso knows how to take advantage of the platform pant boots that are part of the high-heeled shoes that are in trend in 2022. The actress wore them in the pink oasis of the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022 collectionthe dream place for the lawyer Elle Woodsso from the venue up to 95% of the garments in the collection were dressed in an intense hot pink.

How are the Valentino platform pantboots that Zendaya wore?