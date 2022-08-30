Zendaya: What was the series you starred in at Disney?

Zendaya She is one of the most famous international actresses of the moment, because she was not only part of Spiderman: No way home, one of the highest grossing movies of Marvelbut it is also part of other projects such as euphoria that keep her in the public eye.

In addition, the one born in Oakland, California became quite a fashion Icon, Well, on the red carpets she is not afraid to dress in the most risky and fun designs, for which she was named in 201 as “Fashion Icon” by the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2021.

This has also led her to be part of important advertising campaigns such as Bulgarian, Valentino and other major designer and luxury brands worldwide.

The truth is that Zendaya’s path to get to where she is today has not been easy, because since she was very little she started working and even was part of a Disney Chanel series, Do you remember which one?

Tom Holland’s girlfriend began her career in 2009 working on different fashion commercials for brands such as: Macy’s, Mervyn’s and Old Navy as well as starred in a toy commercial for icarly.

It was in November 2019 when he auditioned for the role of CeCe Jonesin the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up”in which he performed the song “Leave me alone” of Michale Jackson and that earned him to stay within the project.

Being at Disney earned Zendaya to become known worldwide, because only in its premiere it is known that it was seen by more than 6.2 million viewers, becoming until then the second most watched premiere of Disney Chanel.

His connection with the public was so great that years later he starred in a new series called “KC Undercover” in which it tells the story of the daughter of some spies who hope that their daughter will follow the same steps as her.

Later came more mature roles for the actress such as MJ in Spider-Man, Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman or Rue Bennett in Euphoria which earned him the Emmy and which has represented one of the most difficult roles of his career.

‘I know I’ve said this before, but I want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe more than last season, is really emotional and dealing with shots that can be triggering and hard to watch.” expressed in an Instagram post.

