Zendaya will direct an episode of season 3 of Euphoria

If the news is rather rare concerning season 3 ofEuphoria, still in development on the side of HBO, they are quite good. Recently, Zendaya returned for Vogue Italy on his experience in the series but also on the future of Rue and his career.

Thus, we learn that the actress intends to go behind the camera to direct an episode of season 3, which would mark her first as a director. In truth, Zendaya was already slated to direct Season 2’s episode “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” but her lack of experience in the field and a hectic filming schedule prevented her from proving herself at home. the time.

“It’s funny, I was supposed to direct episode 6 of season 2, but I ended up having to act in it too. I didn’t have enough time to prepare so unfortunately, I had to spend my round. I would like to have the time to prepare myself to do it well, and I will surely try my luck again next season.”

It must be said that Sam Levinson, the creator ofEuphoria, seems rather attentive to his cast and their expectations. Thus, Hunter Schafer, the interpreter of Jules, had participated in the writing of the episode “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” of season 2 alongside the showrunner.

We also know that Zendaya called on him during the pandemic, when she had the idea for the concept of the film. Malcolm and Mary in 2020, available on Netflix. Finally, the young actresses of the series are adding strings to their bow, such as Sydney Sweeney alias Cassie, who has created her own production company (Fifty-Fifty Films) and is preparing her first series alongside the singer Halsey.